Cwm LLC Buys 472 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 978 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,502,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,266,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,663,000 after acquiring an additional 912,770 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 74,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMO. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 31.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.64%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

