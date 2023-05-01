Cwm LLC Buys 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOOG opened at $233.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.36 and a 1 year high of $258.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.65.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
