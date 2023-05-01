Cwm LLC Buys 663 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAC. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1,133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 405,156 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,182,000 after buying an additional 214,976 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 162,614 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 153,866 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $23.76 on Monday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

