Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO opened at $79.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $105.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.75.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.60). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

