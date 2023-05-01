Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Morningstar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Morningstar by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MORN shares. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Stock Up 3.7 %

MORN opened at $178.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.41. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 457.22 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $265.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,474,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,107,039,664.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,639,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.63, for a total value of $1,459,491.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,474,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,039,664.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,949 shares of company stock worth $25,400,272 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

