Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,973,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after buying an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,847,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 513,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after buying an additional 140,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 40.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after buying an additional 139,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display stock opened at $133.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.09. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $155.91.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Universal Display from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

