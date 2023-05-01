Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 3,601.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,580,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,693,000 after buying an additional 982,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,200,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 209,046 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,046,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,957 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,813,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 190,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,923,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $14.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.49. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $36.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. On average, research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RADI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Read More

