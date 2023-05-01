Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $39.26 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Syneos Health Profile



Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

