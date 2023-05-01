Cwm LLC Has $42,000 Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.26 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,074. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

