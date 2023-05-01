Cwm LLC Has $47,000 Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 926.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $22.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $42.70.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $159.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

