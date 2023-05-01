Cwm LLC Has $48,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Cwm LLC grew its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 225.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $15.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.44. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $16.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nomura raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

About Vipshop

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.