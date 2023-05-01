Cwm LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 400.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 666.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Olaplex Trading Down 3.1 %

OLPX opened at $3.70 on Monday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $130.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Olaplex

(Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.