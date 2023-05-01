Cwm LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $5.68 on Monday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.24.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The company had revenue of $187.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is -36.95%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

