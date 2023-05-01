Cwm LLC Has $50,000 Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 192.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 153.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Forward Air by 156.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FWRD. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Forward Air from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Forward Air

Forward Air Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker bought 4,000 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.97 per share, with a total value of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $105.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.79. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.45%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also

