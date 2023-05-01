Cwm LLC Has $51,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE FNF opened at $35.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.