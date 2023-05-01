Cwm LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 14.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,431,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after buying an additional 180,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $19.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.