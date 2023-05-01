Cwm LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,401,000 after buying an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 2,792.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 14.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,431,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after buying an additional 180,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $19.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Semtech

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

