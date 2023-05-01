Cwm LLC Has $54,000 Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

First American Financial stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.76. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.27.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

