Cwm LLC Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE:BJ opened at $76.37 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 60.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,538,927.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

