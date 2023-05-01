Cwm LLC Increases Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 299,100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 13.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period.

NYSE:HYT opened at $8.76 on Monday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

