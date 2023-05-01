Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,789,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,172,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,232,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,525,000 after acquiring an additional 651,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $30.94 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

