Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 773,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Up 5.3 %

NYSE:AR opened at $22.99 on Monday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.