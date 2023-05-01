Cwm LLC Invests $43,000 in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGI. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 36.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 15.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 67.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE LGI opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $18.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.0934 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

