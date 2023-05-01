Cwm LLC Invests $55,000 in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBIO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 903.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF alerts:

ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SBIO opened at $29.97 on Monday. ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $35.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92.

About ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF

The ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (SBIO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Medical Breakthroughs index. The fund tracks, a market-cap weighted index comprising US-listed biotech companies with one or more drugs currently in either Phase II or Phase III FDA clinical trials. SBIO was launched on Dec 31, 2014 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF (NYSEARCA:SBIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.