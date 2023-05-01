Cwm LLC Purchases 1,542 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 4,535.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PRA Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in PRA Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PRA Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get PRA Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $205,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $670,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Stock Up 0.7 %

PRAA stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $222.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.13 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 12.12%. PRA Group’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on PRAA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PRA Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised PRA Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PRA Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

PRA Group Profile

(Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.