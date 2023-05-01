Cwm LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its holdings in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $76.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $93.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.