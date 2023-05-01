Cwm LLC Purchases 278 Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GFS opened at $58.80 on Monday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.04.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. As a group, analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

