Cwm LLC Purchases 7,306 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 148.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,656,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,874,000 after acquiring an additional 558,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,271,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,508,000 after buying an additional 1,340,554 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 1,199,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Virgin Galactic by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,183,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 518,276 shares in the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $3.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market cap of $999.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 21,632.87% and a negative return on equity of 80.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 800.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

