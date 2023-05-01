Cwm LLC Purchases 842 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,818,000 after purchasing an additional 145,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after acquiring an additional 453,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,214,000 after acquiring an additional 72,283 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BGS opened at $16.04 on Monday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.86 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -506.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Articles

