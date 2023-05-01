Cwm LLC Raises Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,042,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 210,881 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,590,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,084,000 after acquiring an additional 235,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,335,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,297,000 after acquiring an additional 35,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $22.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.23 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PPBI shares. StockNews.com lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

Featured Articles

