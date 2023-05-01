Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 1,102.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,066,000 after buying an additional 597,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,466,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,814,000 after purchasing an additional 442,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,243 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,517,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,398,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $674.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 304.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

