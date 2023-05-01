Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in CRH by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $48.50 on Monday. CRH plc has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.