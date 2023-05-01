Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,014,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,630,000 after buying an additional 249,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $48.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $101.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

