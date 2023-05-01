Cwm LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after buying an additional 100,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after buying an additional 85,641 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 100,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
XAR opened at $114.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $91.37 and a 1-year high of $121.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.50.
SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
