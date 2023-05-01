Cwm LLC Sells 108 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 285,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 19.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,910,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $186.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average of $183.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.70 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $129.06 and a 1-year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently -195.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quaker Chemical news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at $18,025,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $206.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

