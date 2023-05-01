Cwm LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trex by 27,936.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,191 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Trex by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,499,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after acquiring an additional 815,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trex by 424.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Trex by 64.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,073,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,170,000 after acquiring an additional 420,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Trex by 237.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 585,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,744,000 after acquiring an additional 412,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Trex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

Shares of TREX opened at $54.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $67.78.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.46 million. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

