Cwm LLC Sells 119 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Toro by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,315,000 after purchasing an additional 233,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Toro by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Toro by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,944,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of Toro stock opened at $104.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Toro’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,312,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

