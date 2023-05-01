Cwm LLC Sells 167 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,805,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,504,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,941,000 after purchasing an additional 86,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:FND opened at $99.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $102.61. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.