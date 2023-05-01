Cwm LLC Sells 219 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.
TransUnion Stock Performance
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
TransUnion Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About TransUnion
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
