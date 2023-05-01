Cwm LLC Sells 219 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $68.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $90.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,235 shares of company stock valued at $2,457,958 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.