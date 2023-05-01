Cwm LLC Sells 221 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cwm LLC cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 48,220 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $46.90. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $48.18.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
