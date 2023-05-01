Cwm LLC Sells 83 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after buying an additional 113,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.12.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.53. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $154.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.