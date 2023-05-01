Cwm LLC Takes $57,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWMC opened at $86.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.52. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

