Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,811,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 735,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,048,000 after buying an additional 191,036 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,479,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,321,000 after buying an additional 383,444 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

Royal Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $132.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.40. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.54 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

