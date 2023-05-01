CX Institutional Buys 583 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,537,000 after purchasing an additional 173,121 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $163.70 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $183.35. The stock has a market cap of $426.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

