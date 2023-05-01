D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 8,489 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $9.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $31.56.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The business had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

