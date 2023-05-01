D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires Shares of 9,854 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $50.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

