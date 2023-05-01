D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $909,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 in the last ninety days. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $145.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.04 and its 200 day moving average is $126.26.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

