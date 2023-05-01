D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $84,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $125.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.20. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $128.04.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,341.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $3,146,789. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

