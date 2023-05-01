D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $413,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $160.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.12. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $179.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.