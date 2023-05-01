D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $413,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $160.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.12. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $144.81 and a twelve month high of $179.83. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
