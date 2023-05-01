D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $432,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,547 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,526.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,959,000 after purchasing an additional 894,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,313,000.

SPYV stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

