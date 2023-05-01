D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in APA were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on APA. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.76.

APA Price Performance

APA opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. APA’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.